Victim identified in fatal Dorchester stabbing

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the victim in a fatal stabbing in Dorchester on Thursday.

Marcelino Perez, 77, of Dorchester was stabbed multiple times in his Franklin Hills apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being considered suspicious, officials say.

Perez was found by his wife early Thursday evening.

According to Perez’s granddaughter, Chulie Sabater, he has lived in this building for 11 years.

Sabatar made an emotional plea to the suspect saying, “I just want whoever did this to my grandpa to please come forward, please.”

As police investigated the incident, Franklin Hills management sent a letter out to residents saying they have been “informed of some disturbing criminal activity” but that they were “not at liberty to discuss anything.”

On Friday, Boston police released the image of a man wanted in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

