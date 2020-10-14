LEBANON, Maine (AP) — A woman who died in a fire at a home in the southern Maine community of Lebanon has been identified.

April S. Patch, 46, of Lebanon, died from smoke inhalation, the state medical examiner concluded.

Rescuers found her body in an apartment over a garage; she was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday evening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation..

