Victim identified in fatal Hyde Park shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - The victim of a fatal shooting in Hyde Park has been identified as police continue to search for a suspect.

Bolivar Soto, 20, of Jamaica Plain was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

Officers were called to 18 Church St. around 10 p.m. Monday night for reports of a person shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

