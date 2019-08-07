Victim identified in fatal Lincoln, NH crash

LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who died in a violent crash in Lincoln, New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a single-car rollover accident in the area on Interstate 93 near Exit 33 found a 2019 Ford Fusion that spun out and traveled off the right side of the roadway before rolling over and coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Justin Machell, 31, of Lyndonville, Vermont was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital before being transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for the treatment of serious injuries.

Jonathan Pelosi, 36 of Littleton, New Hampshire was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither Machell nor Pelosi were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, police say.

