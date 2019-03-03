Victim identified in fatal Malden shooting

MALDEN (WHDH) - A spokesperson for Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan has identified the 23-year-old man who was shot and killed in Malden on Saturday.

Officers found Jeury Batista of Salem suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the Bowdoin Apartments about 6:18 p.m., officials said.

Batista was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

They do not believe the shooting to be random.

