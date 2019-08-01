Victim identified in fatal Norton crash

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the woman who died in a violent crash in Norton last month.
Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Route 495 northbound in the area of Exit 10 on July 20 found 49-year-old Angela Fernandes of Taunton seriously injured.
She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
There is no word on the condition of the 22-year-old driver.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
