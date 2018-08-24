Victim identified in fatal Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Roxbury on Wednesday.

Officers found Fausto Sosa suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the area of 39 Hollander St. about 7:12 p.m., according to a post on the department’s website.

Sosa was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)