Victim identified in fatal Somerset crash

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have released the name of the victim that was killed in a crash in Somerset on Thursday.

Troopers responding to reports of a vehicle that went off the road on Route 195 eastbound at 2:20 p.m. found a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox into the woodline, officials said.

The driver, pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as Paul Sardinha, 67, of Fall River on Friday, according to officials.

A preliminary investigation determined that Sardinha was traveling on Route 195 in the area of Exit 4 when for some unknown reason he exited the roadway and rolled over, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

