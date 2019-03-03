Victim identified in fatal Westborough crash

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Westborough police have identified the man who died in a violent crash on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident in the area of 18 Nourse St. found Timothy Roth of Westborough had become trapped inside his 2002 Honda Civic due to extensive damage on the passenger side, police say.

Roth was extricated from his vehicle using hydraulic tools.

He was transported to Umass Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

