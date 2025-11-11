Boston police have identified an 18-year-old shot and killed in a Mattapan triple shooting that happened in October.

On Saturday, October 11, officers responded to the area of 2 Hiawatha Road in Mattapan for reports of multiple people shot.

When they arrived, police say they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds and all were taken to local hospitals.

On Friday, one of the victims, identified as G’Kiyah Lewis, 18, of Malden, was pronounced dead.

Police say the other two victims’ injuries are considered non-life threatening.