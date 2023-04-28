BOSTON (WHDH) - A victim has been identified and a suspect arrested in connection with a homicide investigation at 155 Northampton Street in Boston, according to police.

Officers responding to a call for a person in cardiac arrest on Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:45 p.m. found a 55-year-old man, identified as Robert Lee Scott of Boston. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On April 21, the Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death as a homicide and the cause of death being sharp force injury to the heart, officials say.

Investigators have since since identified the suspect as 57-year-old Tanya Kelley of Boston. She was arrested on Thursday and will be arraigned on a murder charge in Boston Municipal Court.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

