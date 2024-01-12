NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim in an apparent drowning in Newbury Thursday night has been identified as a 54-year-old Byfield man with an active arrest warrant, officials said.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Newbury Police Chief Patty Fisher in a joint statement said emergency crews initially responded after witnesses reported seeing a man stuck in a brush within the Parker River near Forest Street and River Street.

One person tried to get into the river to rescue the man but was not able to reach him, officials said. A water rescue effort ensued and continued until authorities recovered the man.

Tucker and Fisher on Friday afternoon said authorities identified the man as David Harwood of Byfield.

Newbury police in a later update confirmed Harwood had been the subject of an active arrest warrant.

Though authorities had a warrant for Harwood’s arrest, police said they were not actively pursuing him and did not know he was in Newbury at the time of his death.

“It was not until positive identification was made early Friday morning that police became aware that Harwood was the victim,” police said.

“The Newbury Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the family,” police later added.

Police did not specify the reason for Harwood’s arrest warrant but said he previously fled from law enforcement when they tried to take him into custody at his Forest Street residence on Jan. 3.

Though his home was subsequently condemned, police said they had no further contact with Harwood or his immediate family after Jan. 3.

The criminal investigation involving Harwood is now closed, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)