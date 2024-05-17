WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver found with a gunshot wound after crashing into a home in Worcester last month has died, police announce.

The incident happened on April 30 on Paine Street. Police said officers first responded near 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a car that crashed into a home. 

Police said emergency crews found the male driver at the scene and brought him to a hospital. 

A matter of weeks later, police in a post on X said the driver had died from his injuries and the case will now be considered a homicide. 

Police already arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting.

The teen has been charged with armed assault to murder, possession of a loaded firearm without a license to carry and possession of ammunition without an FID card. 

