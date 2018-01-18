Victim in crash with robbery suspect in Randolph says he is lucky to be alive

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WHDH) — The man involved in a head-on crash with a robbery suspect in Randolph Wednesday is now recovering at home from a serious knee injury.

Police said Michael Berg, 37, robbed a convenience store at gunpoint before taking off. He was pursued by officers, which touched off a brief police chase. The chase ended when police said Berg crashed head-on into 28-year-old Eric Anderson in his car.

“I just remember a loud bang, almost like an explosion,” said Anderson.

Berg was killed in the crash. Anderson was taken to the hospital with a knee injury that required 12 stitches. He was released from the hospital a few hours later. He said he considers himself lucky to be alive.

“There’s a silver lining. It could be a lot worse, I could be in the morgue right now, easily,” said Anderson.

