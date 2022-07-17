BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a late night shooting that left a victim with serious injuries in Mattapan.

Shots were reportedly heard in the area of Elizabeth Street and Norfolk Street, where officers could be seen Sunday night.

Authorities told 7NEWS a victim from the shooting had life-threatening injuries and that the incident was under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

