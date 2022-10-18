DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of the woman who died in a shooting that injured herself and two other people in Dorchester Sunday night.

Boston Police found Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, a 24-year-old from Mattapan, with life-threatening gunshot wounds around 8:51 p.m. on Geneva Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Boston Police said Tuesday afternoon.

One other man had life-threatening gunshot injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to police. A third man had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds as well, though there is no update on either of their conditions.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of this incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS, or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

