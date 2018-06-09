Victim in fatal Brockton shooting identified

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Brockton are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding around 6:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Arthur Street found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim was unresponsive.

The man was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, officials identified the victim as Anthony Baker, 21 of Brockton.

No additional details were immediately available.

