BOSTON (WHDH) - Brookline police responded to report of gunshots just after 8:30 Monday night on Gibbs Street.

“A victim was located who had been shot multiple times, and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital,” police said in a statement.

The victim, identified as Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, was transported to an area hospital “with apparent gunshot wounds and was subsequently pronounced deceased” this morning” Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made.

