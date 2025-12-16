BOSTON (WHDH) - Brookline police responded to report of gunshots just after 8:30 Monday night on Gibbs Street.

“A victim was located who had been shot multiple times, and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital,” police said in a statement.

The victim, identified as Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, was transported to an area hospital “with apparent gunshot wounds and was subsequently pronounced deceased” this morning” Tuesday morning.

Loureiro was a current MIT faculty member in the departments of Nuclear Science & Engineering and Physics, as well as the Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. In a statement, a spokesperson for MIT said, “Our deepest sympathies are with his family, students, colleagues, and all those who are grieving. Focused outreach and conversations are taking place within our community to offer care and support for those who knew Prof. Loureiro, and a message will be shared with our wider community.”

No arrests have been made.

