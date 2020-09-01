NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected hit-and-run driver has been taken into custody after police say he struck and injured two people in North Attleboro on Sunday afternoon, including one who later died at the hospital.

Officers responding to the area of 107 Adamsdale Road just after 1:30 p.m. learned that a heavy-duty work truck hit a man from Attleboro and a woman from Pawtucket, Rhode Island before driving away with front-end damage, according to North Attleborough police.

Both pedestrians were transported to the hospital, where police say the man, identified as Paul Re, 62, died.

The woman has since been released from the hospital.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Thomas Roy, of Pawtucket, R.I. Tuesday in connection with the hit-and-run crash.

He is currently being held in R.I. on a fugitive from justice charge, police said.

The suspect vehicle, a 2015 GMC Sierra, has been seized as evidence for further processing.

No additional information has been released.

