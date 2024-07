BOSTON (WHDH) - An individual is in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Dorchester Wednesday.

Police received a report of a person shot just after 8 a.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

