LEYDEN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have tentatively identified the woman found dead in the rubble of a western Massachusetts home destroyed by fire.

The Northwestern district attorney’s office says the woman who died in the fire in Leyden on Monday is presumed to be 59-year-old Mary Novak-Morgan. She and her husband lived in the home.

The state medical examiner has yet to make a positive identification.

The fire was reported at about 2 p.m. Monday. Police say the woman’s body was found in the rubble at about 6 p.m. Her husband was at work.

The home was destroyed. The cause remains under investigation.

The Leyden Fire Department received mutual aid from several nearby communities.

