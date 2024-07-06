STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the person who was shot and killed in a vehicle in Mattapan on Friday as a rising senior at Stoughton High School.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Donwood Terrace and Gladeside Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Christian Cousins and a female Stoughton High School student were rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead and she received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, Stoughton Public School said, “We are deeply saddened to inform you about the death of Stoughton High student Christian Cousins, class of 2025. Our thoughts are with Christian’s family, friends, and teachers, as well as the whole Stoughton High community.”

The shooting that left Cousins dead was the fourth in a violent 24-hour span in Boston. City Councilor Ed Flynn was among those expressing concern at the surge in street violence.

“I am concerned about it, we are confiscating 600 guns a year by the Boston police, they’re doing an exceptional job, however we don’t have enough police officers on the streets. We need more, we need to hire more,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Boston police.

