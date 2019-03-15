Victim of early morning shooting in Methuen flown to hospital with critical injuries

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of a shooting in Methuen was flown to a hospital in Boston early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area 170 Broadway around 3:30 a.m. found a 30-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Methuen Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is said to be in critical condition.

Police are interviewing witnesses and searching for evidence as they conduct an investigation.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

“At this time, we do not believe the public is in danger, and we do not believe this was a random act of violence,” Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Broadway from Park Street to Brown Street is closed, in addition to Oakland Avenue from Union Street to Broadway.

No arrests have been made.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

UPDATE V MedFlighted to Boston witnesses being interviewed. More to come via @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/crji2K1x60 — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) March 15, 2019

Off Havey and K9 Rumi searching for evidence via @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/LKKc5F7BTc — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) March 15, 2019

on scene SHOTS FIRED | 170 BROADWAY/SUBJECT HAS BEEN SHOT/please avoid Bway @ Oakland Ave road shut down. @cityofmethuen via @ChiefSolomon — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) March 15, 2019

