Victim of early morning shooting in Methuen flown to hospital

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of shooting in Methuen was flown to a hospital in Boston early Friday morning, officials said.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area 170 Broadway around 3:30 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Methuen Police Department.
The victim’s name has not been released. There was no immediate word on their condition.
Broadway from Park Street to Brown Street is closed, in addition to Oakland Avenue from Union Street to Broadway.
Police are interviewing witnesses and searching for evidence as they conduct an investigation.
It’s not clear if any arrests have been made.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.
