Victim of early morning shooting in Methuen flown to hospital

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of shooting in Methuen was flown to a hospital in Boston early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area 170 Broadway around 3:30 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Methuen Police Department.

The victim’s name has not been released. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Broadway from Park Street to Brown Street is closed, in addition to Oakland Avenue from Union Street to Broadway.

Police are interviewing witnesses and searching for evidence as they conduct an investigation.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made.

UPDATE V MedFlighted to Boston witnesses being interviewed. More to come via @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/crji2K1x60 — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) March 15, 2019

Off Havey and K9 Rumi searching for evidence via @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/LKKc5F7BTc — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) March 15, 2019

on scene SHOTS FIRED | 170 BROADWAY/SUBJECT HAS BEEN SHOT/please avoid Bway @ Oakland Ave road shut down. @cityofmethuen via @ChiefSolomon — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) March 15, 2019

