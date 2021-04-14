Victim of fatal hit-and-run in Braintree identified

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have publicly identified a man killed in a hit-and-run accident in Braintree early Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police says 42-year-old Thomas Gillis of Boston was struck by a car on the southbound side of Interstate 93 near Exit 6

The vehicle or vehicles that struck the victim did not stop and fled the scene, state police said.

Authorities are working to establish a possible description of the suspect vehicle(s).

No additional information was immediately available.

