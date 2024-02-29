NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who was fatally struck by a pickup truck in Newburyport on Wednesday night has been identified as a local minister.

In a statement Thursday, Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon announced that the victim was the Rev. Helen M. Sampson Murgida.

It read, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of the Rev. Helen M. Sampson Murgida, Affiliate Community Minister at the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church. Rev. Helen was scheduled to deliver a prayer at the State of the City Address.

This is a tragic day for the Newburyport community. Our hearts are prayers are with her family, friends, and the First Religious Society.

As an Interfaith Chaplain, Rev. Helen touched many lives within her congregation and throughout Newburyport. She had spent a long and rewarding career in special education, and she carried her passion to support those facing challenges through her faith. She advocated tirelessly for the inclusion of people with disabilities, delivering sermons and organizing community programming to raise awareness.

She made our City an even more welcoming and inclusive place.”

The mayor’s office says it is working with the First Religious Society to offer opportunities for community healing and will be offering ways to help the many community members affected by this loss.

