LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lexington community is mourning the death of a middle-schooler who died in a boating accident while visiting New Hampshire with his boy scout troop.

State police say he was on his camping trip on Manning Lake on Friday when he died.

The Superintendent of Schools in Lexington confirmed the boy went to Jonas Clarke Middle School.

“Our hearts are with the victim’s family, as well as the Clarke school community and all those impacted by this tragic event.”

