ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled an accidental fire in Orleans on Saturday night that left a 6-year-old boy dead.

Crews responding to a report of fire and smoke in a home at 177 Route 6A around 8:40 p.m. found smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a two-and-a-half-story building, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

After learning of an unaccounted for person, fire officials ordered a second alarm and firefighters immediately made entry to conduct a search. That’s when they located the little boy with serious injuries.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been released.

Four other occupants were transported from the scene for medical care. One Orleans police officer was evaluated and released.

The fire was contained to the unit of origin and knocked down in about 20 minutes. Fire investigators determined it was accidental.

