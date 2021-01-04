Victim of Roxbury stabbing hospitalized with serious injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed Monday night.

First responders were called to the intersection of Atkinson and Southampton streets around 7:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from serious stab wounds, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

No further information was made available.

