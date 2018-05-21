Victim of Stoughton crash cousin of man killed in Jamaica Plain shooting

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) — The car crash that left four Stoughton High School students dead on Saturday is impacting a family already dealing with loss.

Nick Joyce, 16, was one of the four victims in Saturday’s car crash in East Bridgewater. He is the cousin of 23-year-old Christopher Joyce, who was shot and killed in Jamaica Plain on May 4. Police said he and a family friend were innocent victims in a gang-related drive-by shooting.

Christopher Joyce was a student at Salem State University and was supposed to graduate this past Saturday. On the day his parents accepted his diploma at graduation, his younger cousin was killed in a car crash in East Bridgewater.

“That’s the most important thing, is that everyone’s being around us, keeping us together. I wish they could stay here for awhile,” said Rich Joyce, Nick Joyce’s brother.

Christopher Joyce was laid to rest last week. Funeral arrangements for Nick Joyce are pending.

