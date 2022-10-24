BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have identified the 21-year-old man who died following a shooting in Dorchester on Sunday.

Officers were responding to a call for a person shot at 10:30 p.m., in the area of 482 Geneva Ave., when they located Christian Thistle-Kavanaugh, a Dorchester resident, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The incident marked the city’s third deadly shooting in the past three days, hours after family and friends held a vigil for a 33-year-old woman who was shot and killed Sunday morning in Mattapan.

Before that, a 36-year-old man was shot and killed on Baird Street in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

On Monday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said that while the police department has been on top of every reported incident, a larger community response is needed to address the kind of violence that occurred over the weekend.

“Boston Police is on top of every single incident and we know that this is broader than just around public safety in a vacuum,” Wu said. “This is around housing stability – it’s around youth opportunities and the new youth center that we’re looking to accelerate and make sure it gets built as soon as possible in our community in Dorchester. It’s about jobs and schools and so, this is about our whole community, whole individual approach to how we are really targeting our efforts.”

The mayor also noted that the number of guns being recovered on the streets by police, as well as the number of youth involved in crime appeared to be on the rise.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)