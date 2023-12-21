DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly assaulting a pair of Christmas carolers in Dorchester over the weekend, according to officials.

The Boston Police Department in a statement said the assault happened in the area of Johnston Road on Sunday, Dec. 17, while a group of elderly carolers were out and singing.

7NEWS subsequently spoke with one of the victims, who described the moment she was hit on the top of her head.

“The blow came so hard on my head,” she said. “…I thought something fell down on me.”

The 77-year-old victim, speaking by phone, said she was repeatedly punched in the head.

“It made my head just spin,” she said. “And then, when I reached my hand up, I could feel someone’s fist pounding me.”

The group that was attacked was from the Church of the Holy Spirit in Mattapan. Every year, they visit congregants to bring joy.

Sunday’s festivities, though, were cut short when this incident happened during the group’s first stop of the day.

“I’m a senior,” the 77-year-old victim said. “I’m an elderly person. I don’t understand why someone would do something like that.”

Near where this attack took place, Veronica Trotman said she opened her window to let her mom, who is homebound, hear the carolers singing to her.

She said she saw two people run across the street toward the carolers in her driveway. She wondered what was happening.

“Then, I heard a loud scream,” she said.

“They were all older people that were singing,” she continued. “And I don’t know why they would think it is OK to do that.”

According to police, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Police said two of the carolers were “attacked from behind” while facing a home.

“Officers were provided a description of the suspects, and searched the area to no avail,” Boston PD stated in a news release. “The two victims declined medical treatment on scene.”

Police detectives identified a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old who were believed to be involved in this incident. Following an interview with the teens and their parents, Boston police said the two admitted to the assault.

As of Thursday morning, Boston PD said detectives would seek criminal complaints to charge both of the teenagers with assault and battery on a person 60 and over.

Police said there is a social media game where people walk up to an unsuspecting person and knock them out.

Still sharing her reaction to this incident, the victim who spoke to 7NEWS said she hopes the teens involved will be held accountable.

She said she suffered a confusion in the attack, adding that days later, her equilibrium is off. As for whether she’ll sing in the future, she said her family urged her to not go out again.

“But I say, ‘Don’t let the devil steal your joy,’” she said.

