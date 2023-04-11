LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a 64-year-old woman who was struck by a van in Lawrence earlier in April died of her injuries a week after the incident.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Methuen resident Silvana Seabra was pronounced dead on Monday, April 10, a week after she and another pedestrian were hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Lawrence and Erving streets.

Police said the two victims were struck while a van was turning onto Lawrence Street from Erving Avenue sometime before 3 p.m. on April 3.

The driver of the van remained on scene and cooperated with police, while first responders transported both Seabra and the other victim to a local hospital.

In a news release, the DA’s office said the male victim suffered only non-life threatening injuries from the crash.

Officials added that the name of the van driver was being withheld “pending the completion of an investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)