BOSTON (WHDH) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a reported shooting in Dorchester late Thursday night.

Officers responding to the area of Capen and Evans streets around 10 p.m. found a victim seriously injured, according to Boston police.

Nearby in the area of Columbia Road and Blue Hill Avenue, multiple cars appeared to have been hit by bullets.

No additional information was immediately available.

