BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roslindale on Friday night that left a person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Cohasset Street around 11:30 p.m. found ballistic evidence at the scene and learned a person had walked into a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

