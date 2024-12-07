BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roslindale on Friday night that left a person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Cohasset Street around 11:30 p.m. found ballistic evidence at the scene and learned a person had walked into a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

