BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An individual was arrested Tuesday following a shooting in Brockton.

The incident occurred on Willow Street just before 6:30 a.m. where the victim was shot in the leg.

Brockton police said they received a call from a location where the victim had gone to seek help.

“Officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg before Emergency Medical Services arrived,” police said. “Brewster Ambulance then transported him to a Boston hospital with what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.”

Neighbors say they woke up to the sound of gunshots.

“Four loud shots, like four or five,” one neighbor said. “I’m like, those are definitely gun shots, it was very odd. This never happens. Hopefully they’ll be fine.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

