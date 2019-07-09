Victim taken to hospital by medical helicopter after car crashes into Lynn bus stop

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter on Tuesday after a driver crashed into a bus stop in Lynn, police said.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a silver sedan against a bus stop surrounded by emergency crews.

State police say a pedestrian who was struck in the crash was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Working a pedestrian involved crash on the Lynnway at Harding Street in #Lynn. One being flown by medical helicopter for treatment of serious injuries. Additonal info to follow as available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 9, 2019

