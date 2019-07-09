Victim taken to hospital by medical helicopter after car crashes into Lynn bus stop

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter on Tuesday after a driver crashed into a bus stop in Lynn, police said.
Video from Sky7 HD showed a silver sedan against a bus stop surrounded by emergency crews.
State police say a pedestrian who was struck in the crash was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
