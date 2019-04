UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter after falling at a construction site in Upton.

Emergency crews responded to Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School, where the patient was loaded into a helicopter.

Police and Fire @BVTHighSchool preparing for Life Flight landing. Patient being transported to the landing zone from off site construction site fall. — Upton Police Dept (@UptonPolice) April 24, 2019

Lifeflight landing @BVTHighSchool with @UptonFireEMS and @UptonPolice. Victim transported to landing zone from off site construction fall. pic.twitter.com/TUyrpxdvIE — Upton Police Dept (@UptonPolice) April 24, 2019

