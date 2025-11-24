BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Brockton around noon Monday.

Police say they responded to a stabbing behind a business near Hereford and Pleasant Streets. A male victim was found and taken to the hospital as a result.

At this time, there is no word on the victim’s injuries.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

