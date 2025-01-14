CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police responded to Clifton Street late Monday night following report of multiple gunshots.

According to authorities, one victim was located and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Cambridge Police Department asks anyone with information to contact theCriminal Investigations Unit anonymously at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

