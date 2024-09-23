QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An individual suffered serious injuries after being shot multiple times in Quincy Saturday.

Quincy police responded to an address on Willard Street around 11 p.m. after the department received a call reporting a motor vehicle accident involving someone being shot.

Upon arriving on scene, authorities said they saw a vehicle with “heavy damage” in the roadway.

“The operator of the vehicle was conscious and talking but was trapped inside and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” Quincy police said in a statement. “The passenger was outside the vehicle when the officers arrived and was unharmed.”

After a tourniquet was applied to the operator and a hydraulic rescue tool was used to extricate them, the victim was transported to an area hospital.

“The investigation showed that the shooting victim and passenger were driving in the area of Furnace Brook Parkway and Copeland Street when another vehicle described as a dark sedan pulled alongside them and began shooting,” police said. “The victim then drove to the area of 240 Willard Street and crashed. The suspect vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.”

Police said they believe the victims were targeted and that the public is not in danger.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call Quincy police detectives at 617-745-5718.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)