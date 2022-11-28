DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim wounded during a late night shooting in Dorchester is expected to recover after getting themselves medical attention, according to officials.

Boston Police said officers were called to Lindsay Street Sunday night where the victim was apparently shot and left with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the police department, the victim was able to self-transport from the scene and receive treatment soon afterwards.

Officers could be seen sweeping the area for evidence while taping off part of the road overnight, before eventually clearing.

Additional details, including what may have led up to the shooting, have not yet been released.

