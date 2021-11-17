SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was shot and seriously wounded by her ex-boyfriend in Salem Massachusetts earlier this week was denied a restraining order against him last month, according to court paperwork. Now, her heartbroken family is demanding answers.

The 33-year old manager of Doyle Sailmakers left her job for the day on Monday and found a U-Haul parked outside. Police say her ex, 55-year old Richard Lorman, was behind the wheel.

They say he shot her and left her critically injured before turning the gun on himself.

“This was clearly a dangerous and potentially lethal case and the system did not serve the victim well in this case,” said Lyn Schollett who serves as the executive director for the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

7NEWS obtained a copy of the temporary restraining order that was granted to the victim back in September. In it, the victim claims that Lorman was sexually violent and threatened her saying, “I am going to [explative] you up. I am going to [expletive] up your whole life. Everything you hold dear, I will [expletive] up. You’ll pay. You chose this.”

When the victim applied to renew the restraining order in October, a judge denied the request despite claims that “Richard started texting and calling [the victim’s] family, employers, and friends in nearly daily harassment.

The victim’s family and therapist are also quoted raising concern that “he will resort to violence in this revengeful mindset where he has lost control.”

“We were stunned and so incredibly discouraged that a petition that alleged multiple, serious, violent felony offenses was denied by the courts,” Schollett said.

But, she added that only 38 percent of restraining order petitions in the state are granted.

In a phone conversation with 7NEWS, the victim’s mother said just thinking about the denied restraining order makes her so upset she wants to burst into tears. She wants to hold the judge accountable for that decision.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is also looking for answers. He issued a statement that read, “what happened to the victim is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with her and her family. As soon as this was brought to our attention I immediately contacted the judicial branch and confirmed this matter is being reviewed to the fullest extent possible.”

The victim remains in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. Her mother says she is fighting for her life.

