CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials investigating a three-vehicle crash in Charlton that killed two people on Wednesday have identified the victims.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash, reported just before 11:30 a.m., occurred on Route 20 when the driver of a 2003 Subaru Legacy appeared to travel west on the eastbound side of the roadway.

According to officials, the Subaru went on to collide with a tractor-trailer and 2016 Honda Fit nearly a half-mile away from Old Worcester Road, causing the Honda to be pulled under the truck’s trailer where it was dragged for some distance.

State police said the driver of the Subaru, 63-year-old Susan Celauro of East Norwich, New York, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Honda, 35-year-old Alexander Owanisian of Southbridge, was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

The 29-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer, a man from Mystic, Conn., was uninjured.

Officials said they are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, including what caused Celauro to head west on the eastbound side of Route 20.

