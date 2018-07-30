Victims identified in single-car crash in NH that went unnoticed for hours

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (WHDH) - The victims of a fatal crash in New Hampshire that went unnoticed for several hours have been identified.

Police say they responded to Route 88 near Applecrest Farms late Sunday morning for a report of a single-car crash.

Emergency responders found a 2009 Nissan Altima that went off the roadway near a curve and struck a stand of trees.

Three people were killed in the crash. Those victims were identified as Sarah Frost, 18 of Exeter, NH; Stephen Hansen, 22 of Seabrook, NH; and Jacob Raymond, 21 of Exeter, NH, who was driving, according to police.

A fourth person in the vehicle, Daniel Petruzzelli, 19 of Manchester, NH, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Officials say “excessive speed” may have been a factor, but the crash is still under investigation.

According to police, it is believed the crash happened Saturday evening, but because the crash happened away from the view of passing traffic, it was unreported for several hours until a person walking along the roadway spotted the crash Sunday at around 11 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police.

