WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The four victims of a Worcester fire over the weekend have been identified.
Two victims’ bodies were discovered shortly after the fire in the triple-decker home occurred, and two additional bodies were later recovered.
The victims have been identified as:
Joseph Garchali, 47
Christopher Lozeau, 53
Marcel Fontaine, 29
Vincent Page, 41
Garchali and Fontaine lived together, according to police.
Several more people were injured and displaced in the four-alarm blaze.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)