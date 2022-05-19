WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The four victims of a Worcester fire over the weekend have been identified.

Two victims’ bodies were discovered shortly after the fire in the triple-decker home occurred, and two additional bodies were later recovered.

The victims have been identified as:

Joseph Garchali, 47

Christopher Lozeau, 53

Marcel Fontaine, 29

Vincent Page, 41

Garchali and Fontaine lived together, according to police.

Several more people were injured and displaced in the four-alarm blaze.

