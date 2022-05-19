WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The four victims of a Worcester fire over the weekend have been identified.

Two victims’ bodies were discovered shortly after the fire in the triple-decker home occurred, and two additional bodies were later recovered.

The victims have been identified as:

Joseph Garchali, 47
Christopher Lozeau, 53
Marcel Fontaine, 29
Vincent Page, 41

Garchali and Fontaine lived together, according to police.

Several more people were injured and displaced in the four-alarm blaze.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox