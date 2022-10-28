DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim in a homicide at a Dorchester barbershop has been identified as Harman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury, according to Boston Police.

Hylton was a manager at Celebrity Cuts Barbershop, and died on scene.

People mourning Hylton’s death have left flower petals and candles outside the barbershop where he was gunned down. Police are still on the lookout for the gunman.

“Guns need to get off the street, and I don’t know how they’re gonna do that,” one concerned neighbor said.

This shooting Wednesday marks the city’s fourth murder in nearly as many days. It came just 48 hours after city officials and faith leaders met in Dorchester to search for solutions to the recent surge in violence.

Another resident of the area suggested that Boston needs a citywide curfew to curb the violence. She added that she’s scared to leave home and doesn’t want to live in the area anymore due to the violence.

“It’s (a) horrific act of violence that we are going to make sure there’s justice in this situation,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in the wake of the shooting.

Police don’t believe that this was a random act of violence, but are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)