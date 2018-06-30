Victims in fatal Brighton shooting identified

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed in Brighton early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to report of two people shot in the area of Faneuil and Brackett streets about 12:41 a.m. found two men in their 20s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a post on the Boston Police Department’s website.

Wilfred Peters, 26, of Brighton and Jeffery Montaque, 27, of Cambridge were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Boston police at 617-343-4470.

Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

