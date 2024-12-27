WAKEFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - The victims of a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning incident in Wakefield have been identified.

Crews conducting a welfare check on Province Lake Road around 4 p.m. found four people dead inside, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Wakefield Fire Rescue Chief Todd Nason, and Wakefield Police Chief Michael Fenton.

The victims were identified as Matthew Goldstein, 52, Lyla Goldstein, 54, Valerie Goldstein, 22, and Violet Goldstein, 19, all of Newton, Massachusetts.

“The New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined Matthew Goldstein’s cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning, and the manner is pending,” the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement. “The cause and manner of death of Lyla Goldstein, Valerie Goldstein, and Violet Goldstein remains pending.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was learned that the victims were expected to attend a holiday event,” officials said. “When they did not show up at the event, family members contacted local authorities and requested a welfare check, ultimately leading to the discovery of the victims. Additionally, no working carbon monoxide alarms have been found in the home.”

Matt Goldstein was a teacher for Brookline Public Schools.

“We are deeply heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mr. Matt Goldstein, an exceptional educator and a beloved member of our PSB and Baker School Community,” said Brookline Superintendent of Schools Linus Guillory. “Mr. Goldstein’s dedication to inspiring students and shaping young minds has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

